Matthew OwensBritish conductor. Born 1971
Matthew Owens
1971
Matthew Owens Performances & Interviews
Matthew Owens Tracks
The Star-Song
Jonathan Dove
Last played on
Nunc Dimittis
Arvo Pärt
Last played on
In beauty may I walk
Jonathan Dove
Last played on
Corpus Christi Carol
Judith Bingham
Last played on
I am the Day, for unaccompanied SATB chorus
Jonathan Dove
Conductor
Last played on
They are all gone into the world of light
John Tavener
Last played on
Wellcome, all wonders in one sight
Jonathan Dove
Last played on
Requiem (Sanctus; Benedictus)
Bob Chilcott
Conductor
Last played on
Magnificat (Truro Service)
Gabriel Jackson, Oliver Boyd, Choir of St. Mary's Cathedral, Edinburgh & Matthew Owens
Performer
Last played on
Ave verum corpus
William Mathias
Conductor
Last played on
