HeinoBorn 13 December 1938
Heino
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-12-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e928d534-ce5b-436f-9186-598f9e7baa1f
Heino Biography (Wikipedia)
Heino (born 13 December 1938 as Heinz Georg Kramm) is a German singer of popular music (Schlager) and traditional Volksmusik. Having sold a total of over 50 million records, he is one of the most successful German musicians of all time.
Heino is known for his baritone voice and trademark combination of light blond hair and dark sunglasses (which he wears due to exophthalmos). He lives in the town of Bad Münstereifel, where he owned a café until June 2012. His interest in music started when his mother gave him an accordion in 1948, although his family could barely afford it.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Heino Tracks
Sort by
Vom Barrette Schwankt die Feder
Heino
Vom Barrette Schwankt die Feder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vom Barrette Schwankt die Feder
Last played on
Heino Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist