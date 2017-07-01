Spam Allstars are a United States nine-piece Hip hop, Latin, funk, and electronica band from Miami, Florida. The band has been described[by whom?] as "road warriors" because of their busy touring schedule. The band has performed at many music festivals including Roskilde, High Sierra, Langerado, Gasparilla Music Festival, Wakarusa, Montreal Jazz Festival, Harbourfront Centre, Santa Monica Pier, Grassroots, and Summerstage. Spam Allstars also recorded an album, The Illustrated Band, with Page McConnell side project Vida Blue, in addition to being featured on Vida Blue's DVD Live at the Fillmore.