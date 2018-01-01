Susanna AnderssonSoprano. Born 7 December 1977
Susanna Andersson
1977-12-07
Susanna Andersson Biography (Wikipedia)
Susanna Andersson (born 7 December 1977) is a Swedish soprano and the winner of the 2003 Guildhall School of Music and Drama's Gold Medal Competition. Her debut performance was in 2005 and she played Zerlina in the Grange Park Opera’s staging of Don Giovanni.
Susanna Andersson Tracks
The Danube Mvts 3 & 4
Leos Janáček
The Danube Mvts 3 & 4
The Danube Mvts 3 & 4
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-10T18:58:20
10
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
