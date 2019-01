Susanna Andersson (born 7 December 1977) is a Swedish soprano and the winner of the 2003 Guildhall School of Music and Drama's Gold Medal Competition. Her debut performance was in 2005 and she played Zerlina in the Grange Park Opera’s staging of Don Giovanni.

