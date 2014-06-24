ALLPunk band. Formed 1 August 1987
ALL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e92547b5-a134-4149-af9a-c944af9e476f
ALL Biography (Wikipedia)
All is an American punk rock band originally from Los Angeles, currently based in Fort Collins, Colorado, formed by Descendents members Bill Stevenson, Karl Alvarez, and Stephen Egerton.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
ALL Tracks
Sort by
Million Bucks
ALL
Million Bucks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Million Bucks
Last played on
Think The World
ALL
Think The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think The World
Last played on
I Say So
ALL
I Say So
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Say So
Last played on
ALL Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist