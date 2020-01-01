Herbert MorrisonRadio reporter. Born 14 May 1905. Died 10 January 1989
Herbert Morrison
1905-05-14
Herbert Morrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Oglevee "Herb" Morrison (May 14, 1905 – January 10, 1989) was an American radio journalist best known for his dramatic report of the Hindenburg disaster, a catastrophic fire that destroyed the LZ 129 Hindenburg zeppelin on May 6, 1937, killing 36 people.
Little is known of Morrison's early life, his career prior to the on-site report he gave of the Hindenburg's fiery destruction, and of his career subsequent to the tragedy.
