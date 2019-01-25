Ernest BlochComposer. Born 24 July 1880. Died 15 July 1959
Ernest Bloch
1880-07-24
Ernest Bloch Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Bloch (July 24, 1880 – July 15, 1959) was a Swiss-born American composer. Bloch was a pre-eminent artist in his day and left a lasting legacy. He is recognised as one of the greatest Swiss composers in history. As well as producing musical scores, Bloch had an academic career that culminated in his recognition as Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley in 1952.
Ernest Bloch Tracks
Jewish Song for cello and piano (From Jewish Life)
3 Nocturnes for piano trio (ii. Andante quieto)
Ensemble
Feuillet inédit No 4
Prayer (From Jewish Life)
Prayer (From Jewish life)
Jewish song [Moderato] (From Jewish life)
Nigun [Improvisation] (No.2 from "Baal-shem" 3 pictures from Chassidic life)
Baal Shem (3 pictures from Chassidic life): Nigun
Silent Devotion and Response
From Jewish Life - 3 sketches
Prayer (From Jewish Life)
Concerto Grosso (3rd mvt)
Suite for cello solo no.1
Cello sonata (1st mvt)
From Jewish Life (Prayer)
From Jewish Life; Prayer (extract)
Prayer
Prayer
Voice in the wilderness - symphonic poem for orchestra and obbligato cello
Meditation and processional
Hebrew Rhapsody 'Schelomo'
Abodah for violin and piano
Schelomo - Rhapsody for cello and orchestra
Prayer (From Jewish Life)
Schelomo
Nigun (Improvisation) No. 2 from 'Baal Shem' (Three Pictures of Chassidic Life)
Schelomo
From Jewish Life (1925): I. Prayer. II. Supplication. III. Jewish Song
Suite No 1 for cello solo - Allegro
Abodah
Quintet No.1 In C Major for piano and strings
Abodah - Allegro
Baal Shem: II. Nigun
Hebrew Rhapsody 'Schelomo'
Suite No. 1 for solo cello - iv. Allegro
Suite Symphonique
From Jewish Life
Past BBC Events
Proms 1949: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
1949-09-06T18:02:10
6
Sep
1949
Proms 1949: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Ernest Bloch Links
