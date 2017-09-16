Theodore ShapiroBorn 29 September 1971
Theodore Shapiro
1971-09-29
Theodore Shapiro Biography (Wikipedia)
Theodore Michael Shapiro (born September 29, 1971) is an American composer best known for his film scores.
Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists (2012) - Unpardoned
Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists (2012) - I Hate Pirates
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) - Stationary Cycle
Trumbo (2015) - Eighty Words a Minute
Spy (To Rome)
MARLEY & ME (2008): Off and Running/Obedience School/It All Runs Together
