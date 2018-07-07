Westminster Philharmonic OrchestraLondon amateur orchestra. Formed 1972
Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra
1972
Bride Of Frankenstein (1935) "Danse Macabre, Creation"
Franz Waxman
Bride of Frankenstein (1935) - The Creation
Franz Waxman
Bride of Frankenstein (1935) - The Creation & The Tower Explodes
Franz Waxman
SHE: Ayesha - She who Must Be Obeyed
James Bernard, Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra & Kenneth Alwyn
In the Kingdom of She
Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra
Witchfinder General - Prelude and Romanza
Paul Ferris
The Bride of Frankenstein - music for the film (feat. Kenneth Alwyn & Westminster Philharmonic Orchestra)
Franz Waxman
