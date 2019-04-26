Eastfield
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e91926a7-1cde-46c5-ab7a-b0136796003b
26
Apr
2019
Eastfield, GBH, Penetration, Chelsea, Slaughter And The Dogs, Menace, The Restarts, 1919, Screaming Dead, Pussycat & The Dirty Johnsons, SPUNK VOLCANO AND THE ERUPTIONS, XSLF, WitchDoktors, East Town Pirates, Vulpynes, Mick O'Toole, Weekend Recovery, The Feckin Ejits, Big Boy Tomato, surgery without research, Petty Phase, Rage DC, Sarah Pink, Stone Heroes, diablofurs, FANZINES, Wyrd Sisters, SHAM 69 (Pursey, Parsons, Treganna and Guy), The Defects (Belfast), Ed Banger & the nosebleeds, Scandal (streetpunk), R.E.D. (Religion Equals Decay), Dirty Ugly Punk Monkeys, Nuffin and G.Y.B (Surrey)
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
31
May
2019
Eastfield, Gecko, John Otway, Attila the Stockbroker, Wonk Unit, John Hegley, pussyliquor, Muddy Summers & the Dirty Field Whores, Fish Brothers, Rebel Control, Efa Supertramp, Dakka Skanks, TV Smith & The Bored Teenagers, Interrobang!? (UK) and naomi bedford and paul simmonds
Church Farm, Coombes Lancing, Brighton, UK
22
Jun
2019
Eastfield, Swaktang
The bandstand at The Arboretum, Walsall, UK
