Anthony CamdenBorn 26 April 1938. Died 7 March 2006
Anthony Camden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9177941-9173-47f8-94eb-8996736371c8
Anthony Camden Tracks
Sort by
Barbirolli's 4th movement from Oboe Concerto in C minor
Anthony Camden
Barbirolli's 4th movement from Oboe Concerto in C minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barbirolli's 4th movement from Oboe Concerto in C minor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efhp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-12T18:05:11
12
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist