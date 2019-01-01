Nicholas Tse Ting-fung (Chinese: 謝霆鋒; born 29 August 1980) is a Hong Kong actor, martial artist, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and chef. A multi talented celebrity, he became a TV chef and food critic in 2014. Tse initially entered the entertainment industry in 1996 as a singer. He learned martial arts from Philip Ng, Andy On and Sammo Hung for the screen and television, which he continues to practice. Tse made his film debut in 1998 with the crime film Young and Dangerous: The Prequel, for which he received the Hong Kong Film Award for Best New Performer for his performance. In 2003, Tse founded Post Production Office Limited, a special effects companies in Hong Kong which provides services for movies, video games, and advertisements. The company grosses over one billion Hong Kong dollars, and the company has since been sold.

In 2011, he won the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film The Stool Pigeon.