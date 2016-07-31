The Anna Mudeka Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9162770-7169-4b36-879e-035a71a074d8
The Anna Mudeka Band Performances & Interviews
- Southburgh Festival - The Mudeka Sistershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044slp2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044slp2.jpg2016-08-15T17:00:00.000ZReporters Amy Nomvula and Sam Day speak to the festival organiser Anna Mudeka, plus sisters Mutsa and Patience following their triumphant set at Southburgh.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044spmc
Southburgh Festival - The Mudeka Sisters
The Anna Mudeka Band Tracks
Sort by
Kana Ndazofa
Anna Mudeka
Kana Ndazofa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kana Ndazofa
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist