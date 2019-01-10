Christopher "Chris" Braide is a British songwriter, record producer and singer based in Malibu, Los Angeles. Braide is known for being a pianist.

First signed as a solo artist by Dave Stewart in the UK and Craig Kallman at Atlantic Records in the US, Braide relocated to Los Angeles to produce and write for artists including Sia, Lana Del Rey, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez, David Guetta, Halsey, Wrabel, Marc Almond, Beth Ditto, Yuna and Beyoncé.

Braide is a frequent collaborator of Sia; together they have written for her own projects, movie soundtracks and for several other artists. Notable songs they have written over the years include "Kill and Run" for The Great Gatsby film and soundtrack, "Helium" for the 2017 Fifty Shades Darker film and soundtrack, "Pretty Isn't Perfect" and "Unstoppable" for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, "God Made You Beautiful" for the Beyoncé film Life Is But a Dream, "Perfume" for Britney Spears, "Blank Page" for Christina Aguilera, "She Wolf (Falling to Pieces)" for David Guetta featuring Sia, and "Big Girls Cry", "Eye of the Needle", "Confetti", "Midnight Decisions", "Space Between", and "Unstoppable". Most recently their song Helium was remixed for MAC cosmetics a collaboration for the cosmetic company's AIDS Fund by David Guetta and Afrojack, and a new single Flames was released by David Guetta.