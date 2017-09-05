Jamaaladeen TacumaBorn 11 June 1956
Jamaaladeen Tacuma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9122052-736a-4306-a3a0-bffdfb4c90c7
Jamaaladeen Tacuma Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamaaladeen Tacuma (born Rudy McDaniel; June 11, 1956) is an American free jazz bassist born in Hempstead, New York. He was a bandleader on the Gramavision label and worked with Ornette Coleman during the 1970s and 1980s, mostly in Coleman's Prime Time band.
Tacuma showcased a unique style of avant-garde jazz on Coleman's 1982 album Of Human Feelings, and became widely viewed as one of the most distinctive bassists since Jaco Pastorius. He formed his own group, and recorded albums that incorporated commercially accessible melodies while retaining Prime Time's elaborate harmonies. His 1988 album Jukebox was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1989.
Jamaaladeen Tacuma Tracks
Sort by
Rouge
Jamaaladeen Tacuma
Rouge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rouge
Last played on
Music News
Al MacDowell
Music News
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy9.jpglink
Music News
Last played on
Sunk In The Funk
Jamaaladeen Tacuma
Sunk In The Funk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunk In The Funk
Last played on
Fortworth Funky Stomp
Jamaaladeen Tacuma
Fortworth Funky Stomp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fortworth Funky Stomp
Vibe On This OC
Jamaaladeen Tacuma
Vibe On This OC
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vibe On This OC
Journey
Jamaaladeen Tacuma
Journey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey
East Wind
Jamaaladeen Tacuma
East Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
East Wind
