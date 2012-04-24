Helge LienBorn 23 April 1975
Helge Lien
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-04-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e90f3fdf-100b-4fab-8e0f-64eabb6bba44
Helge Lien Biography (Wikipedia)
Helge Lien (born 23 April 1975) is a Norwegian jazz pianist, composer and band leader. He has in recent years also developed a passion for photography and digital processing of images and has passion for powerful melancholy, dynamics and detail.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Helge Lien Tracks
Sort by
Hymne ((Til Jarl Åsvik)
Helge Lien
Hymne ((Til Jarl Åsvik)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hymne ((Til Jarl Åsvik)
Last played on
Snurt
Helge Lien
Snurt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snurt
Last played on
Helge Lien Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist