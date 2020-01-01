Stanley Wayne MathisBorn 1955
Stanley Wayne Mathis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e905c0f3-09af-4de8-a4e2-cc0755595aff
Stanley Wayne Mathis Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Wayne Mathis (born December 1, 1955) is an American actor, singer, and dancer. He played the character Schroeder in the 1999 revival of Clark Gesner's You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stanley Wayne Mathis Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist