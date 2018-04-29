Hubert GreggBorn 1916. Died 30 March 2004
Hubert Gregg
1916
Hubert Gregg Biography (Wikipedia)
Hubert Robert Harry Gregg MBE (19 July 1914 – 29 March 2004) was a British broadcaster at the BBC, writer and stage and film actor. At the end of his life, he was probably best known for the BBC Radio 2 "oldies" shows A Square Deal and Thanks for the Memory. He was also a novelist, a theatre director and a hit songwriter.
Hubert Gregg Tracks
And Her Mother Came Too
Hubert Gregg
And Her Mother Came Too
And Her Mother Came Too
Last played on
Elizabeth
Hubert Gregg
Elizabeth
Elizabeth
Last played on
Maybe Because I'm A Londoner
Hubert Gregg
Maybe Because I'm A Londoner
Maybe Because I'm A Londoner
Last played on
SHE DIDN'T SAY YES, SHE DIDN'T SAY NO
Hubert Gregg
SHE DIDN'T SAY YES, SHE DIDN'T SAY NO
She Didn't say "Yes"
Hubert Gregg
She Didn't say "Yes"
She Didn't say "Yes"
Last played on
My Canary Has Circles Under His Eyes
Hubert Gregg
My Canary Has Circles Under His Eyes
If I Had A Talking Picture Of You
Hubert Gregg
If I Had A Talking Picture Of You
Spread A Little Happiness
Hubert Gregg
Spread A Little Happiness
Spread A Little Happiness
Last played on
