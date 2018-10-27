Gustav LangeGerman composer. Born 13 August 1830. Died 20 July 1889
Gustav Lange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1830-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e901439c-78ea-4674-bbe7-462492de9a08
Gustav Lange Biography (Wikipedia)
Gustav Lange (13 August 1830 – 20 July 1889) was a German composer known mainly for his melodious salon music for the piano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gustav Lange Tracks
Sort by
Blumenlied for piano (Op.39)
Gustav Lange
Blumenlied for piano (Op.39)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blumenlied for piano (Op.39)
Performer
Last played on
Gustav Lange Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Clara Amfo: Blissed out by Debussy's piano music
-
Debussy: Violin Sonata
-
Debussy: Piano Preludes (Book 1)
-
Debussy
-
Steven Osborne's utterly enchanting Debussy
-
Danny Driver plays the Debussy piece inspired by the image of a goldfish and its reflection...
-
Blissful tranquillity: Emily Sun plays Debussy
-
An Interlude from Debussy
-
A short walk through the Scottish summer sunshine
-
Debussy: La mer (extract)
Back to artist