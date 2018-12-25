Rising SonsFormed 1964. Disbanded 1966
Rising Sons
1964
Rising Sons Biography (Wikipedia)
Rising Sons was a Los Angeles, California-based band founded in 1964. Their initial career was short-lived, but the group found retrospective fame for launching the careers of singer Taj Mahal and guitarist Ry Cooder.
Rising Sons Tracks
Take A Giant Step
Candy Man
Walkin' Down The Line
Rising Sons Links
