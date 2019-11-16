Santamaria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8fd9d0c-215d-4518-9418-94f76916d64f
Santamaria Biography (Wikipedia)
Santamaria is a Portuguese Eurodance project.
Santamaria have sold more than 700,000 albums in Portugal[citation needed] during a career spanning roughly a decade.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Santamaria Tracks
Sort by
Sabor
Santamaria
Sabor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sabor
Last played on
Sunshine of Your Love
M. Santamaria
Sunshine of Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunshine of Your Love
Performer
Last played on
Santamaria Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist