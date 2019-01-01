Born in England in 1953, Ian Wright studied at Goldsmith’s College in London (1974–1975) and received a bachelor's degree in graphic design from the London College of Printing (1975–1978). Following his degree studies, he became assistant to George Hardie (1978–1979) and then shared a studio with designer Neville Brody at The Face magazine (1979–1981 and 1990–1996). In 1981, Ian Wright set up his own studio.

Wright’s work as a commercial illustrator has spanned four decades, starting with his illustrative cover of The Undertones’ Teenage Kicks 7” single in the late 1970s, progressing with his illustrative artwork in The Face magazine in their 1980s heyday (which was the perfect outlet for his artwork combining cutting edge elements of fashion, style and music) and his famous weekly black and white portraits for the New Musical Express (NME). Mr. Wright’s subsequent work has involved collaboration with many famous names. His illustrative career has included working on projects for such famous, and diverse, names as Issey Miyake, Givenchy, Mike Tyson, Björk, Ian Brown, Pete Townshend, Tony Bennett, T.I. and many others.