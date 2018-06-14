Polly PaulusmaBorn 10 November 1976
Polly Paulusma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8fab347-1db2-4332-aaaa-ba1f48bd2ded
Polly Paulusma Biography (Wikipedia)
Polly Paulusma is an English singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Polly Paulusma Tracks
Sort by
Over The Hill
Polly Paulusma
Over The Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over The Hill
Last played on
Back To The Start
Polly Paulusma
Back To The Start
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back To The Start
Last played on
Last Week Me
Polly Paulusma
Last Week Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Week Me
Last played on
Polly Paulusma Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist