Juicy was an American musical duo consisting of siblings Jerry Barnes and Katreese Barnes. The group is best known for the songs "Sugar Free" and Beat Street feature song "Beat Street Strut". According to website Allmusic, the name comes from Mtume's number-one R&B hit "Juicy Fruit".

