Juicy80s US R&B duo. Formed 1982. Disbanded 1987
1982
Juicy Biography (Wikipedia)
Juicy was an American musical duo consisting of siblings Jerry Barnes and Katreese Barnes. The group is best known for the songs "Sugar Free" and Beat Street feature song "Beat Street Strut". According to website Allmusic, the name comes from Mtume's number-one R&B hit "Juicy Fruit".
Juicy Tracks
Sugar Free
After Loving You
Show Out
Show Out (Feat Young Jeezy)
