Born 20 January 1959
Rusty Anderson
1959-01-20
Rusty Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Rusty Anderson is an American guitarist and singer-songwriter. He is known as the lead guitarist for Sir Paul McCartney, though he has worked with an extensive list of artists in addition to his own solo career.
Where Would We Go
Where Would We Go
