Malcolm McDowell (born Malcolm John Taylor; 13 June 1943) is an English actor, known for his boisterous and sometimes villainous roles. He trained as an actor at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

In a career spanning over 50 years, McDowell has played varied film roles across different genres as a character actor. He is perhaps best known for the controversial roles of Alex DeLarge in Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange (1971), the title character in Tinto Brass's Caligula (1979), and Mick Travis in Lindsay Anderson's trilogy of if.... (1968), O Lucky Man! (1973) and Britannia Hospital (1982). He has appeared in films such as Time After Time (1979), Cat People (1982), Star Trek Generations (1994), Tank Girl (1995), Gangster No. 1 (2000), the 2007 remake of Halloween and its 2009 sequel, Halloween II, Easy A (2010) and The Artist (2011).

McDowell has had a string of roles on numerous television series such as Entourage (2006–2007; 2009–2011), Heroes (2007–2008), Franklin & Bash (2011–2014) and Mozart in the Jungle (2014–2018). He narrated the documentary The Compleat Beatles (1982), and in recent years has become a prolific voice actor in films, television series and video games such as Metalocalypse (2007–2012), Bolt (2008), Fallout 3 (2008), God of War III (2010), Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2015) and The Elder Scrolls Online (2015). He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.