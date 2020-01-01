Edvard TchivzhelConductor
Edvard Tchivzhel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8f65ad8-322e-4a54-b8e1-e3c6389a2485
Edvard Tchivzhel Biography (Wikipedia)
Edvard Tchivzhel (Russian: Эдвард Чивжель) (pronounced CHIV-gel) (b. January 29, 1944) is a Russian-born conductor and music director of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra[1], Greenville, South Carolina.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edvard Tchivzhel Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist