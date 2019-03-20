The Pineapple ThiefFormed 1999
The Pineapple Thief
1999
The Pineapple Thief Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pineapple Thief is a British progressive rock band, started by Bruce Soord in 1999 in Somerset, England. The band has released twelve studio albums.
Upcoming Events
20
Mar
2019
The Pineapple Thief, O.R.k.
O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
21
Mar
2019
The Pineapple Thief
St Luke's, Glasgow, UK
22
Mar
2019
The Pineapple Thief, O.R.k.
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
23
Mar
2019
The Pineapple Thief
O2 Institute2 Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
24
Mar
2019
The Pineapple Thief
SWX, Bristol, UK
