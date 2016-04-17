Jaroslav SoučekBorn 8 December 1935. Died 2 January 2006
Jaroslav Souček
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8f47cf4-b8bc-4815-b0ca-1abf3572f416
Jaroslav Souček Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaroslav Souček (8 December 1935- 2 January 2006) was a Czech operatic baritone who had an active career in his native country from 1960 through 1997. He sang a broad repertoire that encompassed roles from Czech, English, French, German, Italian, and Russian operas from a variety of musical periods. He was also active as a concert singer and performed numerous times with the Czech Philharmonic. His voice is preserved on a number of Czech radio broadcasts and CD and DVD recordings made on the Supraphon label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jaroslav Souček Tracks
Sort by
Te Deum
Antonín Dvořák
Te Deum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Te Deum
Last played on
Back to artist