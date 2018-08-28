Carole CarrBorn 26 March 1928. Died 8 January 1997
Carole Carr
1928-03-26
How Much is That Doggy in the Window
Carole Carr
Let Him Go let Him Tarry
Carole Carr
Heart and Soul
Carole Carr
(How Much Is) That Doggie In The Window
Carole Carr
A Little on the Lonely Side
Geraldo Orchestra & Carole Carr
Performer
P.S. I Love You
Carole Carr
It breaks my heart
Carole Carr
The Little Old Mill
Carole Carr
