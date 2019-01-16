Theo BruinsBorn 25 November 1929. Died 8 January 1993
Theo Bruins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929-11-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8ef5473-aa21-4265-b7f0-ff7643607758
Theo Bruins Biography (Wikipedia)
Theo Bruins (Arnhem, 25 November 1929 – Haarlem, 8 January 1993) was a Dutch pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Theo Bruins Tracks
Sort by
10 Variations on "La stessa, la stessissima" for piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
10 Variations on "La stessa, la stessissima" for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
10 Variations on "La stessa, la stessissima" for piano
Last played on
13 Variations on 'Es war einmal ein alter Mann' for piano (WoO.66) in A major
Ludwig van Beethoven
13 Variations on 'Es war einmal ein alter Mann' for piano (WoO.66) in A major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
7 variations on "God save the King" in C major (WoO.78)
Ludwig van Beethoven
7 variations on "God save the King" in C major (WoO.78)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
7 variations on "God save the King" in C major (WoO.78)
Last played on
7 Variationen uber 'Kind willst du ruhig schlafen' (WoO 75)
Ludwig van Beethoven
7 Variationen uber 'Kind willst du ruhig schlafen' (WoO 75)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
7 Variationen uber 'Kind willst du ruhig schlafen' (WoO 75)
Last played on
9 Variations on 'Quant' e piu bello' by Paisiello for piano (WoO.69)
Ludwig van Beethoven
9 Variations on 'Quant' e piu bello' by Paisiello for piano (WoO.69)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
9 Variations on 'Quant' e piu bello' by Paisiello for piano (WoO.69)
Last played on
Back to artist