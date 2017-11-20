The StillsMontreal indie rock band. Formed 2000. Disbanded 15 April 2011
The Stills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8eed2c6-269a-47c0-aed9-8517a304b02c
The Stills Biography (Wikipedia)
The Stills were a Canadian rock band from Montreal, Quebec, formed in 2000 and disbanded in 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Stills Tracks
Sort by
Still In Love Song
The Stills
Still In Love Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still In Love Song
Last played on
Lola Stars and Stripes
The Stills
Lola Stars and Stripes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lola Stars and Stripes
Last played on
Still In Love Song
STILLS
Still In Love Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br733.jpglink
Still In Love Song
Last played on
Gender Bombs
The Stills
Gender Bombs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gender Bombs
Last played on
Eastern Europe
The Stills
Eastern Europe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eastern Europe
Last played on
Changes Are No Good
The Stills
Changes Are No Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Changes Are No Good
Last played on
Still in Love Song (12" Version)
The Stills
Still in Love Song (12" Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still in Love Song (12" Version)
Last played on
The Stills Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist