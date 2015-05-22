Tor Lars Oskar Endresen (born 15 June 1959 in Bergen) is a Norwegian singer and composer.

He has entered the national Norwegian Eurovision Song Contest numerous times, but has only won it once, and represented Norway in the international final in 1997, where he came in last with nul points.

Endresen was part of a popular Norwegian TV show in the early 1990s, a show with pop music from the 1950s and 1960s called Lollipop, as a singing bartender. The show went on for 30 episodes, and there were released three albums (English lyrics) with music from the show which sold very well in Norway.

A single called "Black Rain" which was released from his album Call Me Stranger in 1986, was nearly chosen as the themesong for the James Bond film The Living Daylights in 1987. (The choice fell on the Norwegian group a-ha instead.)

He has been awarded two film music awards from Disney for his singing contribution to the Norwegian version of Disney films.