Jerry ShirleyBorn 4 February 1952
Jerry Shirley
1952-02-04
Jerry Shirley Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Shirley (born 4 February 1952) is an English rock drummer, best known as a member of the band Humble Pie, appearing on all their albums. He is also known for his work with Fastway, Joey Molland from Badfinger, Alexis Korner, Billy Nicholls, Syd Barrett, John Entwistle, Sammy Hagar and Benny Mardones.
Jerry Shirley Tracks
Here I Go
Syd Barrett
Here I Go
Here I Go
