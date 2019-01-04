Alexander SilotiBorn 9 October 1863. Died 8 December 1945
Alexander Siloti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1863-10-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8ece613-bcdf-49e5-a610-e1cb5e116769
Alexander Siloti Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Ilyich Siloti (also Ziloti, Russian: Алекса́ндр Ильи́ч Зило́ти, Aleksandr Iljič Ziloti, Ukrainian: Олександр Ілліч Зілоті; 9 October 1863 – 8 December 1945) was a Russian pianist, conductor and composer. His daughter, Kyriena Siloti, was also a noted pianist and teacher in New York and Boston until her death in 1989, aged 94.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Siloti Tracks
Sort by
Prelude in E minor, BWV 555
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude in E minor, BWV 555
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude in E minor, BWV 555
Last played on
Prelude in B Minor BWV.855a
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude in B Minor BWV.855a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude in B Minor BWV.855a
Last played on
Prelude in E minor, BWV 855a
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude in E minor, BWV 855a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude in E minor, BWV 855a
Last played on
Prelude in B minor
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude in B minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude in B minor
Last played on
Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, bk.1 no.10: Prelude in B minor, BWV.855
Johann Sebastian Bach
Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, bk.1 no.10: Prelude in B minor, BWV.855
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, bk.1 no.10: Prelude in B minor, BWV.855
Last played on
Prelude in B minor (based on J S Bach's Prelude in E minor, BWV 855a)
Alexander Siloti
Prelude in B minor (based on J S Bach's Prelude in E minor, BWV 855a)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrkgr.jpglink
Prelude in B minor (based on J S Bach's Prelude in E minor, BWV 855a)
Last played on
Back to artist