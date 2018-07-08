Ricochet is an American country music band from Oklahoma. The band was founded in 1993 by brothers Jeff Bryant (drums, vocals) and Junior Bryant (fiddle, mandolin, vocals), along with Heath Wright (lead vocals, lead guitar, fiddle), Greg Cook (bass guitar, vocals), Teddy Carr (steel guitar, Dobro), and Eddie Kilgallon (keyboards, rhythm guitar, saxophone, vocals), After several years of playing throughout the Southern United States, Ricochet was signed to a recording contract with Columbia Records in 1995. Their self-titled debut album produced three straight Top Ten hits on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts, including the Number One single "Daddy's Money"; the album was also certified gold in the United States.

The band followed its debut album with 1997's Blink of an Eye, which also produced several hits on the country music charts. A third album, titled What a Ride, was slated for release in 1997, but was not released; however, their 2000 album What You Leave Behind contained tracks from this cancelled album. After being dropped from Columbia in 2001, Ricochet released a live album on an independent label. Ricochet's latest album 15 years and Counting has produced the crowd favorite "Sweet Tea" the album is available online or at shows.