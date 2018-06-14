Javier Camarena (born March 26, 1976) is a Mexican operatic tenor.

Camarena was born in Xalapa, Veracruz. His father was a nuclear plant technician.

He made his debut at the Metropolitan Opera in October 2011 in Il Barbiere di Siviglia, singing the role of Court Almaviva. On April 25, 2014, Camarena became only the third singer in the history of the Metropolitan Opera to perform an encore onstage, and on March 12, 2016 became the second singer to perform multiple encores.