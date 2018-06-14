Javier CamarenaBorn 26 March 1976
Javier Camarena
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04b5vwl.jpg
1976-03-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8ec42d9-1945-4b30-98e2-1d88354ab7e7
Javier Camarena Biography (Wikipedia)
Javier Camarena (born March 26, 1976) is a Mexican operatic tenor.
Camarena was born in Xalapa, Veracruz. His father was a nuclear plant technician.
He made his debut at the Metropolitan Opera in October 2011 in Il Barbiere di Siviglia, singing the role of Court Almaviva. On April 25, 2014, Camarena became only the third singer in the history of the Metropolitan Opera to perform an encore onstage, and on March 12, 2016 became the second singer to perform multiple encores.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Javier Camarena Performances & Interviews
- Javier Camarena serenades us with a guitar and some Rossinihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0479m1l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0479m1l.jpg2016-09-09T10:27:00.000ZTenor Javier Camarena sings (and plays) 'Se il mio nome' from The Barber of Seville.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0479s4m
Javier Camarena serenades us with a guitar and some Rossini
Javier Camarena Tracks
Sort by
Il faut d'abord dresser la table... (La Colombe)
Charles‐François Gounod
Il faut d'abord dresser la table... (La Colombe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Il faut d'abord dresser la table... (La Colombe)
Performer
Last played on
Serenade 'Se il Mio Nome' from Il barbiere di Siviglia
Gioachino Rossini
Serenade 'Se il Mio Nome' from Il barbiere di Siviglia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Serenade 'Se il Mio Nome' from Il barbiere di Siviglia
"No puede ser" from "La tabernera del puerto"
Pablo Sorozábal
"No puede ser" from "La tabernera del puerto"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b5vwl.jpglink
"No puede ser" from "La tabernera del puerto"
Performer
'La donna è mobile' from Rigoletto
Giuseppe Verdi
'La donna è mobile' from Rigoletto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
'La donna è mobile' from Rigoletto
Performer
Back to artist