György SzabadosBorn 13 July 1939. Died 10 June 2011
György Szabados Biography (Wikipedia)
György Szabados (13 July 1939 – 10 June 2011) was a Hungarian jazz pianist, and is sometimes referred to as the "father" or "unofficial king" of the Hungarian free jazz movement since the 1960s.
Miracle
Regi Ima
