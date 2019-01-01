NeloriesJapanese alternative pop duo
The Nelories were an independent Japanese alternative pop duo, active in the 1990s. The band consisted of Jun Kurihara on accordion and Kazmi Kubo on guitars. Their recordings were only released in Japan and England, with the exception of one EP released through John Flansburgh and Marjorie Galen's subscription-based Hello CD of the Month Club.
