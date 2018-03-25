Suns of ArqaFormed 1979
Suns of Arqa are a World Music collective founded in 1979 by Michael Wadada. Since the group's formation, over 200 people from around the world have played and recorded with them, and in many cases these were like-minded musicians Wadada met as he travelled the world. Pioneers of World Beat, Ambient, Downtempo and Electro-Dub, Suns of Arqa draw inspiration from around the world, interpreting indigenous, tribal and classical folk traditions. They have created an impressive legacy and earned worldwide recognition.
Heavenly bodies dub
Asian Rebel
Acid tabla
Tomorrow Never Knows
Champs Elysee
Pale Amethyst Dub Ghosts
Babylon's burning
Pablo's lament
One Blood - BBC Session 10/03/1994
Hearts Of The Sun
Ananta Shake Dance
All you need is dub - Arka
