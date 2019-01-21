Gächinger Kantorei StuttgartFormed 1954
Biography (Wikipedia)
Gächinger Kantorei (Gächingen Chorale) is an internationally known German mixed choir, founded by Helmuth Rilling in 1954 in Gächingen (part of St. Johann close to Reutlingen) and conducted by him until 2013, succeeded by Hans-Christoph Rademann.
A "Kantorei" is a choir of high standard dedicated mostly, but not exclusively, to sacred music. The ensemble operates in Stuttgart now and is therefore officially named Gächinger Kantorei Stuttgart. The choir has up to 200 voices, called together for projects from Germany and Switzerland, most of them singers with a degree in music. Since 1965 they have performed music with orchestra as Gächinger Kantorei and Bach-Collegium Stuttgart, including several first performances.
Tracks
Sort by
Christus: Resurrexit
Mass in B minor, BWV 232: Kyrie Eleison
Mass No. 2 in E minor: Credo
Messiah: Wurdig ist das Lamm [Worthy is the Lamb] & Amen
Missa in Angustiis, H XXII 11, 'Nelson Mass'
