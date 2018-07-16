Henning VossGerman counter-tenor. Born 1967
Henning Voss
1967
Henning Voss Tracks
Laetatus sum for 4 voices, 2 violins, 2 trumpets and organ
Grzegorz Gerwazy Gorczycki
Choir
Orchestra
Come, ye sons of Art, away (Ode for the birthday of Queen Mary (1694), Z323)
Henry Purcell
Choir
Orchestra
