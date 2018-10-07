Maria Dunn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8e40fa5-c5d5-4388-a2c7-6bac4deb1523
Maria Dunn Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Dunn is a twice Juno-nominated Canadian songwriter and musician. She has been described as "an arrestingly powerful singer-songwriter who writes great historical and social commentary." Her music blends Celtic folk with North American bluegrass and country influences.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maria Dunn Tracks
Sort by
Flora
Maria Dunn
Flora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flora
Last played on
Malala
Maria Dunn
Malala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Malala
Last played on
When I Was Young
Maria Dunn
When I Was Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Was Young
Last played on
Jock Stewart
Maria Dunn
Jock Stewart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jock Stewart
Last played on
When Grandmothers Meet
Maria Dunn
When Grandmothers Meet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Grandmothers Meet
Last played on
Farewell
Maria Dunn
Farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell
Last played on
Shareholders' Reel
Maria Dunn
Shareholders' Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shareholders' Reel
Last played on
I Cannot Tell You
Maria Dunn
I Cannot Tell You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Cannot Tell You
Last played on
Maria Dunn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist