Coumba GawloBorn 29 January 1972
Coumba Gawlo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8e3cf54-3dde-40c6-8a5e-c80d43a5c6d3
Coumba Gawlo Biography (Wikipedia)
Coumba Gawlo Seck is a Senegalese singer-songwriter and composer who was born in February 1972 in Tivaouane. She is the second best selling Senegalese singer in Senegal after Youssou N'Dour.[citation needed] Her greatest success was a version of "Pata Pata", a platinum single which was number one for two weeks in Belgium and sold 50,000 copies one day in France in 1998.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Coumba Gawlo Tracks
Sort by
Pata Pata
Coumba Gawlo
Pata Pata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pata Pata
Last played on
Mini Yamba
Coumba Gawlo
Mini Yamba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mini Yamba
Last played on
Coumba Gawlo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist