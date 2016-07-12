Coumba Gawlo Seck is a Senegalese singer-songwriter and composer who was born in February 1972 in Tivaouane. She is the second best selling Senegalese singer in Senegal after Youssou N'Dour.[citation needed] Her greatest success was a version of "Pata Pata", a platinum single which was number one for two weeks in Belgium and sold 50,000 copies one day in France in 1998.[citation needed]