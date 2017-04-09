Robert DrasninBorn 17 November 1927. Died 13 May 2015
Robert Drasnin
Robert Drasnin (November 17, 1927 – May 13, 2015) was an American composer and clarinet player.
Robert Drasnin was born on November 17, 1927 in Charleston, West Virginia. At an early age Drasnin was interested in the Clarinet so he took lessons but when his family moved to Los Angeles he wasn't able to start until 1938. He attended Franklin Avenue Grammar School in East Hollywood and then Thomas Starr King Junior High and eventually Los Angeles High School in which he joined the American Federation of Musicians. Drasnin joined the United States Army after graduation and served during the Korean War.
Dionysus Records announced that Robert Drasnin died on May 13, 2015.
