Norbert Moret (20 November 1921 in Ménières, Switzerland – 17 November 1998 in Fribourg) was a 20th-century Swiss composer, as well as a conductor, pianist, and teacher.

Moret composed at least 36 instrumental and vocal works between 1966 and 1998, the year of his death. While he never achieved great worldwide recognition, he was honored by prizes and an honorary doctorate, and his music has been recorded by notable artists, Anne-Sophie Mutter (she performed his Violin Concerto En rêve) and Mstislav Rostropovich (he performed his Cello Concerto) among them.