The WDR Funkhausorchester Köln is a symphony orchestra of the Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR, West German Broadcasting) in Cologne. It was also known as Kölner Rundfunkorchester. In its present form the orchestra was founded in 1947, but groups from which it was formed date back to 1927. It is an important part of the WDR and consists currently of 56 principal members.

The repertoire includes a full range of popular music, musicals, opera and operetta, film and classical music, including lesser-known oratorio and "easy listening" music. For several years, the orchestra has worked with younger conductors such as Titus Engel and Rasmus Baumann. Designated principal conductor is Wayne Marshall, as of the 2014-2015 season.

Note that the broadcaster also hosts a separate symphony orchestra, the WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne (WDR Sinfonieorchester Köln), which specializes in "serious" classical music, and is not to be confused with the WDR Rundfunkorchester Köln.