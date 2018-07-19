Alberta Caledonia Pipe BandFormed 1982
Alberta Caledonia Pipe Band
1982
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Alberta Caledonia Pipe Band is a competitive grade 1 pipe band based out of Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Man From Skye / Donald Cameron's Powderhorn / The Cat And The Dog / Stew Piddidy's Jig / Polyrythmically Challenged
HAIR O' THE DUG: DONALD MACLEOD/HAIR O' THE DUG
the Cameronian Rant/Johnny's Jig/The Electric Pumpkin/ghillie gan's Isle/Helen Young/Greyfriar's Julie/Sleepy Maggie/Crossing the Minch
PM JD Burgess MBE / Inspector Campbell of Ness / Joshua James / Cock of the roost / Sarah
Cameronian Rant / Johnny's jig / Electric pumkin / Ghllie gan's isle / Helen Young / Greyf
The Wee Highland Laddie, Kanikee's Farewell,
Medley
Strathspey & Reels
Past BBC Events
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
Glasgow Green
2012-08-11T16:50:35
11
Aug
2012
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
Glasgow Green
