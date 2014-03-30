Dan Ar BrazBorn 15 January 1949
Dan Ar Braz (born Daniel Le Bras on 15 January 1949 in Quimper) is a Breton guitarist-singer-composer and the founder of L'Héritage des Celtes, a 50-piece Pan-Celt band. Leading guitarist in Celtic music, Dan Ar Braz has recorded as a soloist and with innovative Celtic harp player Alan Stivell. He represented France in the Eurovision Song Contest 1996.
Holyhead
Elaine Morgan & Dan Ar Braz
Holyhead
Holyhead
Costa De Galicia (feat. Dan Ar Braz)
Carlos Núñez
Costa De Galicia (feat. Dan Ar Braz)
Costa De Galicia (feat. Dan Ar Braz)
Quand La Ville Dort
Dan Ar Braz
Quand La Ville Dort
Quand La Ville Dort
The Island
Dan Ar Braz
The Island
The Island
