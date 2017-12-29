Denis SmalleyBorn 16 May 1946
Denis Smalley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05pg9k8.jpg
1946-05-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8cdb222-20fe-4497-803b-826f4aae4e03
Denis Smalley Biography (Wikipedia)
Denis Arthur Smalley (born 1946 in Nelson, New Zealand) is a composer of electroacoustic music, with a special interest in acousmatic music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Denis Smalley Tracks
Sort by
Pentes
Denis Smalley
Pentes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pg9zy.jpglink
Pentes
Last played on
Vortex
Denis Smalley
Vortex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pg9zy.jpglink
Vortex
Last played on
Sommeil de Rameau [Excerpt]
Denis Smalley
Sommeil de Rameau [Excerpt]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pg9zy.jpglink
Sommeil de Rameau [Excerpt]
Last played on
Empty Vessels
Denis Smalley
Empty Vessels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pg9zy.jpglink
Empty Vessels
Last played on
Wind Chimes (Extrait)
Denis Smalley
Wind Chimes (Extrait)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pg9zy.jpglink
Wind Chimes (Extrait)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Denis Smalley
Denis Smalley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist